HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Integration, has won the 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Marketing.

This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry. Corso is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with more than 25 years of leadership experience in marketing and communications and deep expertise in building high performing teams, leading corporate transformations, and driving brand engagement across key audiences. Since joining Vonage, Corso has transformed the Vonage Marketing organization and reinvigorated her team in the spirit of innovation, accountability and data-driven execution.

"I am honored to be named a 2023 Women in Technology award winner by Aragon Research," said Corso. "I believe this is a reflection of the dedication of my Marketing team and their tireless work to increase our recognition and relevance in the market to create demand for our cloud communications engagement solutions that help businesses create better connections, conversations and engagement."

As CMO, Corso leads all areas of Vonage's global marketing function including Brand and Creative, Content and Web, Corporate Communications and Events, Demand Generation, Field Marketing, Marketing Operations, Product Marketing and Global Customer Experience. In her role as Head of Integration, she also leads the company's Value Creation and Growth Office, bringing operational and strategic rigor to the company's integration with Ericsson, as well as joint go to market and growth initiatives. Corso also serves a leadership role in philanthropy within Vonage through her work as President of the Vonage Foundation where under her leadership, the Vonage Foundation supports global initiatives dedicated to bringing technology access to children through partnerships, charitable contributions and donations of services for nonprofits.

"Joy is a deserving winner of the 2023 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for outstanding leadership and success not only in the marketing sphere but in the world of technology as well," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "Joy is an impactful leader thanks in part to her passion and vision that has led the transformation of Vonage's perception via innovative strategy and positioning."

Women in Technology Award Winners were selected by the Women in Technology committee—composed of past winners and the Aragon Research marketing team—based on their overall success in their current and previous roles, their leadership, and their ability to drive change. The awards were virtually presented at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

Vonage was also recently included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in Hot Vendors in Communication Automation Platforms, 2023* by Aragon Research, Inc. As the number of channels that customers use has increased and can easily change based on situational context, so has their expectation for AI-powered, personalized, high quality communication. With these expectations, the Hot Vendors in Communication Automation Platforms report has "identified the communications automation platform market to describe emerging solutions that go beyond addressing basic customer communications needs," and identified Vonage as one of the four companies making an impact within this market. Download the full Aragon report here .

