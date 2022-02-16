Communications Services Down As Paramount Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after a disappointing earnings report from one major studio.

Shares of Paramount tumbled, losing almost one-fifth of its value after the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, said adjusted operating earnings were weighed down by spending on streaming content.

Paramount said it added 9.4 million subscribers across all of its streaming services during the fourth quarter, which was 47% more than analysts had projected, but investors judged that the growth came at a heavy price.

Shares of telecom-equipment giant Ericsson fell after the Swedish telecom equipment maker said an internal investigation identified that it may have made payments to the terror organization ISIS in Iraq.

TelevisaUnivision is planning to launch a new streaming service known as ViX, aimed at the world's nearly 600 million Spanish speakers with more than 50,000 hours of content including original movies and series, live sports and news, and material from the Televisa library.

Twitter's new Chief Executive, Parag Agrawal, is planning to take a few weeks of paternity leave, a move that comes shortly after he took over the social-media company late last year.

