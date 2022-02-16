Log in
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
Communications Services Down As Paramount Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

02/16/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Communications services companies fell after a disappointing earnings report from one major studio.

Shares of Paramount tumbled, losing almost one-fifth of its value after the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, said adjusted operating earnings were weighed down by spending on streaming content.

Paramount said it added 9.4 million subscribers across all of its streaming services during the fourth quarter, which was 47% more than analysts had projected, but investors judged that the growth came at a heavy price.

Shares of telecom-equipment giant Ericsson fell after the Swedish telecom equipment maker said an internal investigation identified that it may have made payments to the terror organization ISIS in Iraq.

TelevisaUnivision is planning to launch a new streaming service known as ViX, aimed at the world's nearly 600 million Spanish speakers with more than 50,000 hours of content including original movies and series, live sports and news, and material from the Televisa library.

Twitter's new Chief Executive, Parag Agrawal, is planning to take a few weeks of paternity leave, a move that comes shortly after he took over the social-media company late last year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1736ET

05:56pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Telefonaktiebolaget LM E..
BU
05:37pCommunications Services Down As Paramount Slides -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03:35pEricsson Down Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data T..
DJ
12:40pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed As Investors React to UK Inflation Data Amid Ongoing Russia..
MT
11:10aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
11:08aERIC ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Ericsson
AQ
10:29aEricsson Shares Drop Following Response to Inquiries on Iraq Internal Investigation
MT
10:18aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 16, 2022
09:17aEricsson Loses $4.7 Billion of Market Value Amid Iraq Probe
DJ
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 230 B 24 778 M 24 778 M
Net income 2021 18 888 M 2 035 M 2 035 M
Net cash 2021 41 304 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 331 B 35 611 M 35 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 101 322
Free-Float 89,6%
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 99,11 SEK
Average target price 128,44 SEK
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON16.04%41 619
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.36%228 890
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.61%39 928
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.96%37 646
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.45%35 223
NOKIA OYJ-11.51%31 644