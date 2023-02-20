Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:37 2023-02-20 am EST
60.04 SEK   -0.46%
04:24aEricsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say
RE
04:12aEricsson to lay off thousands more in other countries, particula…
RE
04:10aEricsson to cut about 1400 jobs in sweden - sources…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ERICSSON TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS MORE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARTICULA…

02/20/2023 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERICSSON TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS MORE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARTICULARLY IN THE AMERICAS - SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
All news about ERICSSON
04:24aEricsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say
RE
04:12aEricsson to lay off thousands more in other countries, particula…
RE
04:10aEricsson to cut about 1400 jobs in sweden - sources…
RE
04:05aTelefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm launch first commercial mobile 5G mmWave network in S..
AQ
02/17Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm Launch First Commercial Mobile 5G mmWave Network in S..
AQ
02/17Telefónica, Ericsson and Qualcomm launch first commercial 5G 26GHz at MWC
AQ
02/16Tigo Tanzania and Ericsson launch 5G and enhance existing network
AQ
02/16Sweden to gain competitive advantage with Telia and Ericsson's new 5G Innovation progra..
AQ
02/15Newcrest to trial advanced 4G and 5G mobile at Cadia for safer, smarter and more sustai..
AQ
02/10Telefónica and Meliá Hotels International develop 5G use case
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 270 B 25 775 M 25 775 M
Net income 2022 20 125 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net cash 2022 19 854 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 202 B 19 280 M 19 280 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 105 529
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,31 SEK
Average target price 70,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-0.97%19 280
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.6.57%208 568
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.54%45 061
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.91%42 353
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.77%28 080
NOKIA OYJ3.02%26 540