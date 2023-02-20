ERICSSON TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS MORE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARTICULA…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
Place your bets
The SPAC
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
Sin stocks
Fintechs
Strategic Metals
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
ERICSSON
News
Summary
ERIC B
SE0000108656
ERICSSON
(ERIC B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04:46:37 2023-02-20 am EST
60.04
SEK
-0.46%
04:24a
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say
RE
04:12a
Ericsson to lay off thousands more in other countries, particula…
RE
04:10a
Ericsson to cut about 1400 jobs in sweden - sources…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ERICSSON TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS MORE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARTICULA…
02/20/2023 | 04:12am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ERICSSON TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS MORE IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARTICULARLY IN THE AMERICAS - SOURCES
© Reuters 2023
All news about ERICSSON
04:24a
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say
RE
04:12a
Ericsson to lay off thousands more in other countries, particula…
RE
04:10a
Ericsson to cut about 1400 jobs in sweden - sources…
RE
04:05a
Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm launch first commercial mobile 5G mmWave network in S..
AQ
02/17
Telefonica, Ericsson and Qualcomm Launch First Commercial Mobile 5G mmWave Network in S..
AQ
02/17
Telefónica, Ericsson and Qualcomm launch first commercial 5G 26GHz at MWC
AQ
02/16
Tigo Tanzania and Ericsson launch 5G and enhance existing network
AQ
02/16
Sweden to gain competitive advantage with Telia and Ericsson's new 5G Innovation progra..
AQ
02/15
Newcrest to trial advanced 4G and 5G mobile at Cadia for safer, smarter and more sustai..
AQ
02/10
Telefónica and Meliá Hotels International develop 5G use case
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
02/07
Raymond James Downgrades Ericsson to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
01/23
Cowen Adjusts Ericsson's Price Target to $8 From $10, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
01/23
Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on Ericsson to SEK61 From SEK70 After 'Disappointing' Q..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2022
270 B
25 775 M
25 775 M
Net income 2022
20 125 M
1 919 M
1 919 M
Net cash 2022
19 854 M
1 893 M
1 893 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,2x
Yield 2022
4,19%
Capitalization
202 B
19 280 M
19 280 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
EV / Sales 2023
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
105 529
Free-Float
89,3%
More Financials
Chart ERICSSON
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
60,31 SEK
Average target price
70,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target
17,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander
CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten
Chairman
Erik Ekudden
Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani
Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON
-0.97%
19 280
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
6.57%
208 568
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
4.54%
45 061
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
13.91%
42 353
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.
5.77%
28 080
NOKIA OYJ
3.02%
26 540
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave