  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  ERICSSON
  News
  Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ERICSSON : U.S. charges former Ericsson employee over bribery scheme

09/08/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged a former employee of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson with scheming to bribe Djibouti government officials in order to win business with a state-owned telecommunications company.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Afework Bereket, 53, a former employee of Ericsson Egypt, helped arrange $2.1 million in bribes to at least three Djibouti officials so Ericsson could win a 20.3 million euro (US$24 million) contract.

Prosecutors said the scheme ran from 2010 to January 2014, and included bribes disguised as payments to a company with which Ericsson's branch office in Ethiopia had entered a sham consulting agreement.

Bereket's indictment included an email where prosecutors said he urged that one payment be made "ASAP" because "[e]verybody in the management of [the telecommunications company] & in the ministry are waiting their part of the cake."

In December 2019, Ericsson agreed to pay about $1.06 billion, including a $521 million criminal fine, and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to settle U.S. corruption charges over its activities in Djibouti and four other countries.

Ericsson Egypt pleaded guilty at the time to a related bribery conspiracy charge.

Bereket was charged with conspiring to violate the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiring to commit money laundering, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

He is at large, and a lawyer for him could not be located. Ericsson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(1 euro = US $1.181)

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 27 106 M 27 106 M
Net income 2021 18 331 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net cash 2021 33 725 M 3 911 M 3 911 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 339 B 39 337 M 39 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 101 624
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 101,96 SEK
Average target price 129,23 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON5.88%40 103
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.31.58%248 132
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.99%41 463
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.96%37 389
NOKIA OYJ60.27%34 266
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.23.71%27 577