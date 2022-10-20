Advanced search
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-10-20 am EDT
65.29 SEK   -9.56%
02:16aEricsson 3Q Weighed by Lower Licensing Revenue and Higher Costs
DJ
01:29aEricsson's Q3 Income Declines Amid Lower EBIT; Sales Exceed Consensus
MT
01:17aEricsson earnings miss estimates as costs dent margins
RE
Ericsson 3Q Weighed by Lower Licensing Revenue and Higher Costs

10/20/2022 | 02:16am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB on Thursday posted a third-quarter net profit that missed expectations as lower licensing revenue and higher costs weighed on margins, though it continued to see strong 5G sales momentum primarily in North America.

The Swedish telecommunications-equipment company reported net profit attributable to shareholders of 5.21 billion Swedish kronor ($464.4 million), compared with SEK5.75 billion a year earlier, as sales rose 21% to SEK68.04 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of SEK5.7 billion on sales of SEK66.39 billion.

Overall sales of network equipment grew by 19% on the year, but margins were weighed by lower licensing revenue, with several expiring patent license agreements pending renewal, the company said. Increased component costs and investments in supply-chain resilience also negatively affected the margin, it said.

With current contracts, licensing revenue is seen at SEK1.0 billion-SEK1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, it said.

In the current inflationary environment, Ericsson said it is making pricing adjustments as well as leveraging product substitution to manage margins.

"We are dedicated to our long-term target of Ebita margin of 15%-18% no later than 2024 and we will take out costs to secure delivery of this target," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 0215ET

Financials
Sales 2022 266 B 23 785 M 23 785 M
Net income 2022 22 571 M 2 017 M 2 017 M
Net cash 2022 33 719 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 242 B 21 590 M 21 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 101 459
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 72,19 SEK
Average target price 94,47 SEK
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-27.66%21 590
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-34.05%171 588
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.61%37 599
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-26.88%32 339
NOKIA OYJ-14.35%26 296
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.53%23 443