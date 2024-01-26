Ericsson: 420 million euro loan from the EIB

Swedish network equipment supplier Ericsson announced on Friday that it had signed two seven-year agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB), giving it access to a loan of 420 million euros to finance its research and development (R&D) activities.



The loan, of which 250 million euros was released in December, will enable the company to invest in new mobile technologies that use less energy.



Ericsson, which has set itself a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, points out that this package complements a seven-year, 100 million euro green financing facility already obtained from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), and a 500 million euro green bond issue placed last November.



