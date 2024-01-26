Ericsson: 420 million euro loan from the EIB
The loan, of which 250 million euros was released in December, will enable the company to invest in new mobile technologies that use less energy.
Ericsson, which has set itself a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, points out that this package complements a seven-year, 100 million euro green financing facility already obtained from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), and a 500 million euro green bond issue placed last November.
