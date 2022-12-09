Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:12 2022-12-09 am EST
68.46 SEK   +2.46%
09:55aEricsson, Apple End Patent Dispute With Global License Deal
MT
09:44aEricsson ends legal dispute with Apple, reaches patent licence deal
AN
09:41aEricsson, Apple Agree on New Multiyear Patent Deal, Ending Legal Battle -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson, Apple Agree on New Multiyear Patent Deal, Ending Legal Battle -- Update

12/09/2022 | 09:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB said Friday it has reached a multiyear, global patent license agreement with Apple Inc., ending a yearlong legal battle over the use of Ericsson's technology in products such as iPhones.

Ericsson shares moved higher on the news, rising 4% on the day, having traded slightly lower for most of the session.

Apple first licensed Ericsson's patents in 2008 when it released the first iPhone. When that deal expired, a 2015 complaint by Ericsson against Apple led to another global cross-license deal between the companies, but those licenses expired after talks to renew the deal at the end of 2021 failed.

Since then, the two companies have filed lawsuits against each other in several countries, all of which will now be dropped.

Ericsson had argued that following the expiration of the previous agreement, Apple was using their technology without a license and that the 5G licensing rate it had offered Apple was fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory. Apple then counter sued, claiming the Swedish company was using "strong-arm tactics" to renew patents.

Fallouts in the telecom industry aren't uncommon, as so much technology is shared in communication equipment, and these most recent lawsuits are the latest in a line of spats between the companies as they argue over royalty payments.

With the rapid development of all-new technology to power 5G and the huge costs involved, developers are keen to ensure they recoup costs via royalties when their technology is used by others. Ericsson spends more than $4 billion on research and development every year and has been granted more than 60,000 patents worldwide.

Ericsson said that in addition to Friday's cross-license deal relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and certain other patent rights, the two companies will strengthen their technology and business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.

The company didn't disclose a value of the deal but said the agreement is backdated to Jan. 15, 2022, and in addition to existing deals with other licensees, it expects to report intellectual property licensing revenue of 5.5 billion to 6.0 billion Swedish kronor ($532.4 million-$580.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Before Friday's agreement, the Swedish company had expected to report intellectual property licensing revenue of SEK1.0 billion to SEK1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 0941ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.68% 141.8401 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
ERICSSON 2.96% 68.77 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
All news about ERICSSON
09:55aEricsson, Apple End Patent Dispute With Global License Deal
MT
09:44aEricsson ends legal dispute with Apple, reaches patent licence deal
AN
09:41aEricsson, Apple Agree on New Multiyear Patent Deal, Ending Legal Battle -- Update
DJ
09:32aEricsson Gains 5% on Swedish Bourse on Apple Patents Settlement Deal
MT
09:06aEricsson, Apple Agree on New Multiyear Patent Deal, Ending Legal Battle
DJ
08:31aEricsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement
AQ
04:28aEricsson Mobility Report : GCC 5G subscriptions grow 30 percent annually
AQ
12/08Verizon expands VRAN leadership position with addition of first Ericsson VRAN cell site
AQ
12/08Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm achieve new download speed benchmark
AQ
12/07Aeris to Acquire IoT Business from Ericsson
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 268 B 25 932 M 25 932 M
Net income 2022 20 713 M 2 001 M 2 001 M
Net cash 2022 29 399 M 2 840 M 2 840 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 224 B 21 618 M 21 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 104 490
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 66,81 SEK
Average target price 78,78 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-33.05%21 618
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.69%201 256
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.70%45 110
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.87%39 153
NOKIA OYJ-16.65%27 431
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.97%26 860