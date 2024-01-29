Stock ERIC B ERICSSON
ERICSSON

Equities

ERIC B

SE0000108656

Communications & Networking

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:30 2024-01-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
60.39 SEK -0.46% Intraday chart for ERICSSON -1.44% -4.31%
06:46pm ERICSSON : FY23: can no longer piggyback on India's growth Alphavalue
08:50am Ericsson: new head of North-East Asia CF
Latest news about ERICSSON

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Announces Executive Changes CI
Ericsson: 420 million euro loan from the EIB CF
Ericsson Signs $455.2 Million Funding Deals With European Investment Bank MT
Ericsson Secures EUR420 Million Funding from European Investment Bank MT
Ericsson Signs Funding Agreements with the European Investment Bank CI
Ericsson's Second Round of Climate Targets Gets SBTi Approval MT
Nokia Starts to See Green Shoots Despite Continuing Challenges -- Update DJ
Nokia Q4 operating profit down 27%, beats forecast on margin boost RE
Nokia Q4 operating profit down 27%, beats forecast RE
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Wednesday; Electrolux Series a Climbed Highest DJ
Ericsson Announces Executive Changes, Effective on February 1, 2024 CI
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Jump in Wednesday Trading MT
EU patent rule, disputed by Nokia and Ericsson, gets key EU lawmakers' vote RE
ERICSSON : UBS reiterates its recommendation following results CF
AT&T's race with cable, equipment writedown hurt annual profit forecast RE
ERICSSON: Is the worst finally behind? Our Logo
Communications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup DJ
Global markets live: Crest Nicholson, Gilead, United Airlines, 3M Company, General Electric... Our Logo
CAC40: down in the wake of Bunds and US T-Bonds CF
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
Ericsson warns of 2024 market decline RE
CAC40: falls back below 7,400, Wall-Street reopens unchanged CF
Indices: AI, full speed ahead! Our Logo

Chart ERICSSON

Chart ERICSSON
Company Profile

Ericsson AB specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of stationary and mobile telecommunications systems and equipment. Net sales break down by product families as follows: - transmission network and telephony equipment and systems (71.2%); - services (22.3%): primarily network management and control and systems integration services; - multimedia equipment (5.7%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.2%), Europe and Latin America (23.4%), North America (35.2%), India/Asia/Oceania (22%), Middle East and Africa (8.2%) and other (10%).
Sector
Communications & Networking
Calendar
2024-04-02 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ERICSSON

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
60.67 SEK
Average target price
64.45 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+6.23%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Communications & Networking

1st Jan change Capi.
ERICSSON Stock ERICSSON
-4.31% 19 381 M $
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cisco Systems, Inc.
+3.06% 212 B $
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Stock Arista Networks, Inc.
+13.69% 82 255 M $
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. Stock Motorola Solutions, Inc.
+4.28% 54 122 M $
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. Stock Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd.
-10.12% 39 887 M $
GARMIN LTD. Stock Garmin Ltd.
-3.47% 23 867 M $
NOKIA OYJ Stock Nokia Oyj
+16.40% 21 205 M $
ZTE CORPORATION Stock ZTE Corporation
-10.76% 14 990 M $
ZHONGJI INNOLIGHT CO., LTD. Stock Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd.
-8.05% 12 707 M $
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. Stock Juniper Networks, Inc.
+26.17% 11 914 M $
Other Communications & Networking
