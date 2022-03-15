Ericsson Launches Service Allowing Mobile Users to Boost Connectivity

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB said Tuesday that it is offering its customers a new application that allows mobile users to boost their connectivity during periods of high mobile traffic.

The app will be offered through communications service providers and can be used on any device connected to a 4G or 5G network, it said.

"With a boost button installed as an app on the smartphone, consumers and business users will be able to improve speed and quality when they need it," Ericsson said.

The Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost service is now available to communications service providers globally, while Hong Kong telecommunications provider SmarTone is the first provider to offer the new service to its customers.

The new service has been designed to allow communications service providers to sell under their own brand, it added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 0458ET