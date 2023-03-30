Advanced search
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33:31 2023-03-30 am EDT
58.48 SEK   +1.34%
05:04aEricsson Shareholders Further Rebuke Leadership After Corruption Probe
DJ
01:17aEricsson Chair Pledges to Boost Compliance After CEO, Directors Lose Liability Vote
MT
03/30ERICSSON : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Ericsson Shareholders Further Rebuke Leadership After Corruption Probe

03/30/2023 | 05:04am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB shareholders again used the company's annual general meeting to air their discontent at the company's handling of a probe into allegations of corruption in Iraq.

The Swedish telecommunications equipment maker came under pressure last year after it disclosed that an internal investigation had found evidence of historical corruption in Iraq. It was recently fined around $207 million by the U.S. Justice Department for the company's failure to properly disclose the 2019 investigation that left the company unable to determine if certain payments in the country fell into the hands of terror organizations.

The fine followed a $1 billion payment that Ericsson made to settle a U.S. corruption investigation amid charges of bribery and accounting violations in China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

At Wednesday's meeting, shareholders representing at least 10% of Ericsson shares voted against discharging most of the board and president from liability for the 2022 financial year, opening Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the rest of the board to potentially be held personally liable for their actions.

Under Swedish law, if at least 10% of shareholders vote against discharging the board from liability with respect to their management, they can be sued by the company and its investors.

Shareholders also denied discharge of liability last year.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 0503ET

Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
Financials
Sales 2023 282 B 27 122 M 27 122 M
Net income 2023 17 575 M 1 689 M 1 689 M
Net cash 2023 28 959 M 2 784 M 2 784 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 4,80%
Capitalization 193 B 18 585 M 18 585 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 104 902
Free-Float 89,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 57,70 SEK
Average target price 69,95 SEK
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-5.25%18 585
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.41%209 583
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.33.91%49 789
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.76.03%46 606
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.41%46 296
NOKIA OYJ1.63%26 584
