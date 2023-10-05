Stock ERIC B ERICSSON
PDF Report : ERICSSON

ERICSSON

Equities

ERIC B

SE0000108656

Communications & Networking

 2023-10-05
52.63 SEK -0.27% +0.15% -13.68%
01:32pm ERICSSON : Target cut by -18.4% Alphavalue
Oct. 03 European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Fall Again in Tuesday Trading MT

ERICSSON : Target cut by -18.4%

October 05, 2023 at 07:32 am EDT

Company Profile

Ericsson AB specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of stationary and mobile telecommunications systems and equipment. Net sales break down by product families as follows: - transmission network and telephony equipment and systems (71.2%); - services (22.3%): primarily network management and control and systems integration services; - multimedia equipment (5.7%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.2%), Europe and Latin America (23.4%), North America (35.2%), India/Asia/Oceania (22%), Middle East and Africa (8.2%) and other (10%).
Communications & Networking
Calendar
2023-10-16 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ERICSSON

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
52.77SEK
Average target price
64.29SEK
Spread / Average Target
+21.82%
