ERICSSON
Equities
ERIC B
SE0000108656
Communications & Networking
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.63 SEK
|-0.27%
|+0.15%
|-13.68%
|01:32pm
|ERICSSON : Target cut by -18.4%
|Oct. 03
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Fall Again in Tuesday Trading
|MT
ERICSSON : Target cut by -18.4%
October 05, 2023 at 07:32 am EDT
More about the company
Ericsson AB specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of stationary and mobile telecommunications systems and equipment. Net sales break down by product families as follows: - transmission network and telephony equipment and systems (71.2%); - services (22.3%): primarily network management and control and systems integration services; - multimedia equipment (5.7%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.2%), Europe and Latin America (23.4%), North America (35.2%), India/Asia/Oceania (22%), Middle East and Africa (8.2%) and other (10%).
SectorCommunications & Networking
Calendar
2023-10-16 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
52.77SEK
Average target price
64.29SEK
Spread / Average Target
+21.82%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.66%
|15 888 M $
|-14.29%
|81 M $
|+31.29%
|596 M $
|+17.01%
|612 M $
|+312.71%
|2 446 M $
|+16.89%
|1 245 M $
|+28.12%
|471 M $
|-46.32%
|163 M $
|+80.28%
|123 M $
|+29.96%
|460 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock ERICSSON - Nasdaq Stockholm
- News
- Ericsson : Target cut by -18.4%