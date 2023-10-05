ERICSSON : Target cut by -18.4%

Ericsson AB specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of stationary and mobile telecommunications systems and equipment. Net sales break down by product families as follows: - transmission network and telephony equipment and systems (71.2%); - services (22.3%): primarily network management and control and systems integration services; - multimedia equipment (5.7%); - other (0.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.2%), Europe and Latin America (23.4%), North America (35.2%), India/Asia/Oceania (22%), Middle East and Africa (8.2%) and other (10%).