ERICSSON : UBS remains Sell on the stock

July 15, 2024 at 05:39 am EDT

UBS reiterates its Sell recommendation on the stock, and adjusts its target price to SEK 52 (from SEK 51), representing a potential downside of -25%.



'The recovery in the sector is helping the stock, but we reiterate our Sell recommendation for fundamental reasons', says the analyst firm.



Ericsson's Q2 EBITA exceeded consensus by around 10%, mainly thanks to catch-up payments in the area of intellectual property rights, but also to a solid gross margin in the networks business. Based on comments on the outlook, we expect minor changes in consensus EBIT or EBITA for 24/25' says UBS.



