ERICSSON : UBS remains Sell on the stock
'The recovery in the sector is helping the stock, but we reiterate our Sell recommendation for fundamental reasons', says the analyst firm.
Ericsson's Q2 EBITA exceeded consensus by around 10%, mainly thanks to catch-up payments in the area of intellectual property rights, but also to a solid gross margin in the networks business. Based on comments on the outlook, we expect minor changes in consensus EBIT or EBITA for 24/25' says UBS.
