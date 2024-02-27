Ericsson: collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ericsson announces a major collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to support the digital transformation of financial services.



The duration of the collaboration is expected to be announced at Mobile World Congress 2024.



It will mark an agreement between the two companies to drive innovation and deliver advanced financial cloud services to enterprise customers.



HPE GreenLake is a leader in hybrid cloud and offers solutions that help companies accelerate their digital transformation and business growth.



In collaboration with Ericsson, HPE GreenLake will look to streamline Ericsson's portfolio platform with a modern infrastructure and fully managed experience.





