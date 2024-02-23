Ericsson explores 5G network slicing with Telefónica
According to Ericsson, this proof of concept (PoC) represents 'a new era of innovation' for the consumer experience, and has been tested at the 5TONIC Lab in Madrid, Spain.
The technology will enable subscribers to enhance the service on their devices via time-limited, on-demand premium subscriptions, delivered via a dedicated slice of the network provided by Telefonica.
The technology involved will enable Telefonica to offer targeted, premium slicing packages to its subscribers.
This successful test is the latest milestone in Ericsson and Telefónica's long-standing and ongoing network slicing journey, which began in 2021.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction