Ericsson: extends partnership with 2degrees

Ericsson and 2degrees, one of New Zealand's leading communications service providers, have announced a five-year extension to their joint Radio Access Network (RAN) technology partnership.



This new agreement follows on from the 2021 agreement, under which Ericsson and 2degrees first teamed up to modernize the service provider's RAN network using products and solutions from Ericsson's radio systems portfolio.



The products and services deployed include all 3G / 4G / 5G RAN products available today in the Ericsson portfolio (AIR, Basebands, RAN Processors, Ericsson Antenna Systems, Power systems including Lithium-Ion Batteries) and future products, including Generator 4 RAN Processors.



Emilio Romeo, Ericsson's Country Manager for New Zealand and Australia, said: 'This partnership extension validates and supports the strength of Ericsson's work in delivering 2degrees' vision of being the best performing network in New Zealand, while striving to set the industry benchmark for network performance'.



