Ericsson: first green bond successfully placed

Ericsson announced on Thursday that it had successfully placed its first 'green bond', an operation through which the Swedish network equipment manufacturer intends to finance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects.



This 'green bond' issue, worth 500 million euros and with a maturity of four and a half years, is part of its EMTN ('euro medium term note program').



In its press release, Ericsson points out that the issue follows a road show attended by numerous investors, during which it presented its ESG ambitions, which are at the heart of its corporate strategy.



The group specifies that the proceeds from the operation will be entirely dedicated to its efforts in terms of energy efficiency and in the field of renewable energies.



