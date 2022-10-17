Ericsson in Deal With Reliance Jio Infocomm to Build Indian 5G Standalone Network

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB said Monday that it has entered a long-term strategic contract with Indian communications service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to roll out a 5G standalone network in the country.

The Swedish telecom-equipment company said the deal follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India.

This is the company's first partnership with Jio for radio access network deployment in the country, it said.

