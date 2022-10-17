Advanced search
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45 2022-10-17 am EDT
72.17 SEK   +1.50%
03:00aEricsson in Deal With Reliance Jio Infocomm to Build Indian 5G Standalone Network
DJ
02:40aEricsson Ties Up With India's Reliance Jio To Develop 5G Standalone Network
MT
10/14Ericsson Canada partners with Montreal-based universities to improve 5G sustainability using AI
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson in Deal With Reliance Jio Infocomm to Build Indian 5G Standalone Network

10/17/2022 | 03:00am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB said Monday that it has entered a long-term strategic contract with Indian communications service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to roll out a 5G standalone network in the country.

The Swedish telecom-equipment company said the deal follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India.

This is the company's first partnership with Jio for radio access network deployment in the country, it said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 0259ET

Financials
Sales 2022 266 B 23 546 M 23 546 M
Net income 2022 22 113 M 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net cash 2022 41 609 M 3 684 M 3 684 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 238 B 21 028 M 21 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 101 459
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 71,10 SEK
Average target price 94,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-28.75%21 028
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-36.56%165 176
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.50%35 593
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.18%30 541
NOKIA OYJ-17.13%25 242
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.19%23 311