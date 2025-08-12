Ericsson announces a strategic partnership with the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a training institute of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Jabalpur, India, with the aim of training more than 2,200 engineering students in 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies each year.



The agreement provides for face-to-face and online sessions, integrating theory, practice and access to Ericsson's 5G Center of Excellence.



Third- and fourth-year students specializing in computer science, electronics, and telecommunications will benefit from modules covering 5G architecture and its applications.



Nitin Bansal, CEO of Ericsson India, emphasizes that this initiative supports the Digital India, Skill India, and Make in India programs, while strengthening the company's presence in R&D and manufacturing in India.