January 12, 2024

Ericsson and Wipro announce a collaboration to modernize Odido's billing infrastructure on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



All subscribers of Ben, Odido's mobile virtual network (MVNO) offering, have been successfully migrated to Ericsson Billing, which is seamlessly hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The migration was led by Wipro as end-to-end system integrator, in close collaboration with Ericsson, enabling seamless integration with Odido's existing IT landscape.



' The transformation of the billing system will continue in 2024 with the migration of Odido's subscribers, and is a key element of the CSP's long-term evolution towards a cloud-native architecture and future-proof IT infrastructure' says the group.



Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area Business & Operations Support Systems at Ericsson, says: ' By leveraging Ericsson's AWS MSP experience and hosting the Ericsson Billing solution on AWS, Odido is ideally placed to manage the increasing complexity and service demands as it evolves and takes advantage of the expanding 5G opportunities in the coming years.'



