Ericsson will power the majority of British communications service provider (CSP) VodafoneThree's next-generation mobile network.



The eight-year partnership is worth SEK 12.5bn (nearly £1bn).



Ericsson's radio system products and software solutions will also power a large majority of VodafoneThree's enhanced radio network.



The partnership includes the deployment of Ericsson's 5G Standalone (5G SA) hardware, software, and network solutions.



Ericsson, said that reliable, high-performance programmable networks are essential for success in the digital economy. AI, automation, and virtual/augmented reality will not reach their potential without them.



Meanwhile, VodafoneThree, said they bring the scale and expertise needed to accelerate the rollout of a resilient, secure, world-class, future-ready network, and together we are laying the foundations for the UK's digital future.