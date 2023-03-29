Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
2023-03-29
57.70 SEK   +1.33%
Ericsson's board rebuked by shareholders at AGM for second year in a row

03/29/2023
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson shareholders voted against discharging the CEO and most of the board members of liability for the tech company's actions during 2022 at the group's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Under Swedish law, if board members are not discharged of their liabilities for the previous year by shareholders owning at least 10% of the stock they can be sued by the company and its investors.

Shareholders are upset with the company's perceived mishandling of alleged bribery cases. Ericsson was fined 207 million dollars earlier this year by the U.S. authorities for not properly disclosing that a 2019 investigation had found the company may have paid bribes to militant organisations in Iraq.

"Almost exactly a year ago, we were promised more information. Since then we have been waiting, but the questions are still unanswered," Sverre Linton of the Swedish Shareholder's Association said at the AGM.

Ericsson's board was denied discharge of liability last year too, in a rare rebuke for corporate leadership in Sweden.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 282 B 27 288 M 27 288 M
Net income 2023 17 575 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
Net cash 2023 28 959 M 2 801 M 2 801 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,86%
Capitalization 191 B 18 443 M 18 443 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 104 902
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 56,94 SEK
Average target price 69,95 SEK
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-6.50%18 443
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.77%206 389
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.32%49 942
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.79.19%47 519
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.89%45 639
NOKIA OYJ0.03%26 191
