  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  ERICSSON
  News
  Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/15 11:29:45 am
115.8 SEK   +0.57%
Ericsson says its 2019 probe found serious compliance breaches in Iraq

02/15/2022 | 02:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson said on Tuesday an internal investigation in 2019 found serious breaches of its compliance rules in Iraq, including evidence of corruption-related misconduct and improper use of sales agents and consultants.

The Swedish telecom equipment group said it was working with external counsel to review the findings and remediation resulting from the investigation to identify any additional measures that it should take.

The probe, which was triggered by unusual expense claims in Iraq dating back to 2018, had resulted in several employees exiting the company, other remedial actions being taken, and termination of a number of third-party relationships.

The internal investigating team had identified payments to intermediaries and the use of alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when militant organisations, including Islamic State, controlled some transport routes.

The investigators could not determine the ultimate recipients of these payments or identify that any Ericsson employee was directly involved in financing such organisations, the company said in a statement.

Ericsson had in 2019 agreed with the U.S. Justice Department to pay more than $1 billion to resolve probes into corruption, including the bribing of government officials that took place over many years in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti.

Last week, the company said it was, following media inquiries, reviewing an internal probe from 2019 into whether Ericsson staff, vendors or suppliers in Iraq had breached its ethics code.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton, Niklas Pollard and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 230 B 24 522 M 24 522 M
Net income 2021 18 888 M 2 014 M 2 014 M
Net cash 2021 41 304 M 4 404 M 4 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 384 B 40 910 M 40 910 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 101 322
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON15.38%40 910
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.08%224 292
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.56%37 741
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.31%36 112
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.54%35 183
NOKIA OYJ-12.53%31 117