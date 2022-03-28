Ericsson shareholder Cevian to vote against board members at AGM

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, another major shareholder, also plans to vote against the motion at Ericsson's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Ericsson has been under fire from the U.S. Department of Justice and from its shareholders for not properly disclosing that its investigation in 2019 had showed the company may have paid militant organisations in Iraq.

"We still lack the information necessary to make an informed judgment of what went wrong, why, and who should be held responsible," Cevian said in a statement. "Given the lack of information and the magnitude of the damage, we have no choice but to hold the entire board accountable."

Cevian owns just under 5% shares in Ericsson.

Investor AB is the largest shareholder, with Primecap Management, BlackRock, Swedbank Robur Fonder and AB Industrivärden making the list of major investors in the company.

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, will vote against granting a discharge to five of the company's board members, including its president.

"When voting on a proposal to discharge the board of responsibilities, we will consider whether any information raises reasonable doubt about the board's actions," the fund said in a statement. The fund had a 1.45% stake in Ericsson worth $532 million at the end of 2021, fund data showed.

Sweden's shareholders association, representing small shareholders, will also vote against discharging liability. Other investors, including Swedbank Robur and Industrivärden, did not respond to requests for comment.

Under the Swedish Companies Act, the company or shareholders can bring action against board members or the CEO if a group representing at least a 10% stake in the company votes against ratifying acts of the CEO in the past year.

It is rare for shareholders of a top Swedish company to not grant discharge of liability, and any such move would likely raise pressure on the board to overhaul its management.

A scandal over telecoms firm TeliaSonera's business dealings in Uzbekistan pushed shareholders to vote against https://www.reuters.com/article/teliasonera-eurasia-idINL5N0MU3SN20140402 discharging former CEO Lars Nyberg from personal liability in 2014.

Wallenberg-backed Investor AB, Ericsson's largest shareholder in terms of both capital and votes, said it had continued full confidence in the board and CEO, and would vote in favor of discharge of liabilities on Tuesday.

"It is important that the company's Board and Management feel they have our support in this challenging situation," Investor AB CEO Johan Forssell said in a statement.

Borje Ekholm, who had served as CEO of Investor, took over as CEO of Ericsson in 2016 after pressure from shareholders to change its management.

Ekholm turned around the company and in 2019 settled a U.S. government probe for paying bribes from at least 2000 to 2016 in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti.

In the same year, Ericsson investigated allegation of bribes in Iraq but chose to not disclose the findings to shareholders. It released details only in February this year after media enquiries, sparking the current tension.

The Ericsson board, including Chairman Ronnie Leten, has also been backing Ekholm, after proxy firms including Glass Lewis had recommended shareholders vote to remove him following the disclosure and a sharp fall in the company's share price.

Ericsson shares on Monday were down 1.5% at 0942 GMT.

