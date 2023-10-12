Traders said investors were focusing on the company's operational results which were in line with market expectations.
Ericsson reported a preliminary third-quarter operating profit before amortisation, restructuring and impairment charges of 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($431 million), down 39%.
Ericsson shares were down 0.4% at 0733 GMT, having traded between a rise of 2.2% and a fall of 2.4% on the day. The stock has lost around 13% in 2023.
($1 = 10.9010 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Jason Neely)