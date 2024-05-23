Ericsson: strategic partnership with Dell Technologies

Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson announced on Thursday the signing of a strategic partnership with American hardware manufacturer Dell Technologies.



In a joint press release, the two groups explain that they want to help communications service providers (CSPs) implement simple strategies to transform their networks using Open RAN technology.



Through this agreement, Ericsson and Dell plan to offer their customers customized solutions combining Ericsson's Cloud RAN software with Dell PowerEdge servers.



The aim is to co-develop services that will simplify the deployment of projects, from validation to operational management and installation.



This announcement comes at a time when a recent MeriTalk study, commissioned by Dell Technologies, shows that nine out of ten CSPs consider the transformation of their network to be 'critical' to their survival.



At the same time, 96% say they are held back by a combination of factors, including a lack of time or insufficient budget, which ultimately prevents them from modernizing their network.



