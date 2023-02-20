Advanced search
07:57aEricsson to Cut Around 1,400 Jobs in Sweden
DJ
05:15aCorrection: Market Chatter: Ericsson Said to Plan 1,400 Layoffs in Sweden
MT
05:04aEriccson Said to Plan 1,400 Layoffs in Sweden
MT
Ericsson to Cut Around 1,400 Jobs in Sweden

02/20/2023 | 07:57am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB will cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of previously-announced plans to reduce global costs, a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The Swedish telecommunications-equipment company has seen slowing demand for its 5G equipment in higher margin markets such as North America and had outlined efforts to cut costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor ($860.8 million) by the end of 2023 through reducing consultants, streamlining processes, reducing facilities and cutting headcount.

Negotiations with Swedish labor unions have now concluded and Ericsson said it plans to make the job cuts through a voluntary program.

Managers will share how each unit is affected with their employees in the coming days, the spokesperson added.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 0757ET

Financials
Sales 2022 270 B 25 775 M 25 775 M
Net income 2022 20 125 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net cash 2022 19 854 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 202 B 19 280 M 19 280 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 105 529
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,31 SEK
Average target price 70,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-0.97%19 280
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.6.57%208 568
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.54%45 061
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.91%42 353
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.77%28 080
NOKIA OYJ3.02%26 540