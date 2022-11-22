Advanced search
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:19 2022-11-22 am EST
64.88 SEK   +0.59%
04:01aEricsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain
RE
11/21Ericsson's Core technology for TIM's 5G standalone network
AQ
11/21Ericsson consumer study shows Canada preparing for the next wave of 5G
AQ
Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain

11/22/2022 | 04:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

LONDON (Reuters) - Networks equipment maker Ericsson said it would invest millions of pounds in 6G mobile research in Britain, working with universities on hardware security, AI and cognitive networks and quantum computing.

The Swedish company, which supplies 5G gear to all four British mobile networks, said the 10-year initiative would help drive the development of next-generation 6G networks, which are expected to be commercially available around 2030.

Ericsson's UK and Ireland chief executive Katherine Ainley said British universities were doing world-beating research in some of the technologies that would underpin next-generation networks.

"We will establish a team of 20 experienced researchers here in the UK, and we will also look to sponsor students as well," she said. "Our initial focus will be 6G networking and hardware security."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON 0.47% 64.9 Delayed Quote.-35.36%
QUANTUM COMPUTING, INC. -3.33% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-40.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 25 060 M 25 060 M
Net income 2022 21 238 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
Net cash 2022 24 545 M 2 290 M 2 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 216 B 20 154 M 20 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 104 490
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
