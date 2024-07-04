Ericsson: unveils plans for 5G in Thailand
Ericsson is highlighting 'a key element', namely a new 5G Innovation and Experience Studio - developed within the Thailand Digital Valley initiative - in partnership with the Royal Thai Government.
This lab will serve as a co-creation space to develop and test new 5G applications with global partners. Innovations such as automated mobile robots and 360-degree handheld cameras will be showcased.
Ericsson Thailand advocates public/private collaboration to develop industrial uses of 5G.
According to Ericsson's Mobility Report, Southeast Asia and Oceania could have 560 million subscriptions by 2029.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction