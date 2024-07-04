Ericsson: unveils plans for 5G in Thailand

July 04, 2024 at 09:55 am EDT Share

Ericsson Thailand has unveiled its ambitious vision for Thailand's digital transformation, building on its advanced 5G infrastructure.



Ericsson is highlighting 'a key element', namely a new 5G Innovation and Experience Studio - developed within the Thailand Digital Valley initiative - in partnership with the Royal Thai Government.



This lab will serve as a co-creation space to develop and test new 5G applications with global partners. Innovations such as automated mobile robots and 360-degree handheld cameras will be showcased.



Ericsson Thailand advocates public/private collaboration to develop industrial uses of 5G.



According to Ericsson's Mobility Report, Southeast Asia and Oceania could have 560 million subscriptions by 2029.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.