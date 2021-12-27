Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. ERICSSON
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefonica buys Ericsson 5G equipment to replace some Huawei gear

12/27/2021 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Security guards walk past a screen displaying the logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, a source at the Spanish firm said on Monday, confirming a report in Expansion newspaper.

The replacement of the next-generation mobile network equipment is part of Telefonica's strategy announced in 2019 to diversify suppliers, according to the source.

Expansion said the telecoms company has initially rolled out some Huawei equipment that it had already bought before seeking to secure alternative supplies.

The source at Telefonica declined to say how much equipment Telefonica bought from Ericsson or when the purchase was made.

Huawei and Ericsson's Spanish unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Telefonica's 2019 decision came at a time when China's Huawei, the global market leader in network equipment, had been drawn into the centre of political tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The United States has alleged the company's equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied the allegations.

When Telefonica's announced its strategy two years ago, it said its decision to diversify was purely technical in nature and that it had seen no evidence to support the American allegations that Huawei gear posed a security risk.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON 0.12% 98.69 Delayed Quote.0.98%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.13% 3.9035 Delayed Quote.20.23%
All news about ERICSSON
04:58aTelefonica buys Ericsson 5G equipment to replace some Huawei gear
RE
12/23Ericsson leads global rankings for best mobile experiences with Far EasTone, Swisscom a..
AQ
12/22Ericsson To Build Base Stations in Russia
MT
12/22Ericsson considering base station production in Russia -report
RE
12/21Ericsson and Telefonica Germany / O2 are pioneering SDN for microwave transmission
AQ
12/20Morgan Stanley Starts Ericsson at Equalweight, Sets $13 Price Target on ADRs
MT
12/20Digital Nasional Berhad commences 5G services on Ericsson built network in Malaysia
AQ
12/17Ericsson and New York Academy of Sciences exclusive program gives Omani youth a glimpse..
AQ
12/16India's Team BlisCare wins Ericsson Innovation Awards 2021
AQ
12/16Ericsson - and Sweden - in focus at World Expo
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ERICSSON
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 230 B 25 232 M 25 232 M
Net income 2021 18 892 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
Net cash 2021 48 507 M 5 314 M 5 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 329 B 36 008 M 35 990 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 102 203
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 98,60 SEK
Average target price 126,08 SEK
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON0.98%36 008
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.39.17%262 673
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.54.59%44 403
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.95.27%43 588
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.49%37 373
NOKIA OYJ75.69%35 357