  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  ERICSSON
  News
  Summary
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON

(ERIC B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:46 2023-05-25 am EDT
55.83 SEK   +1.16%
01:10aTipster on Ericsson won SEC's largest ever whistleblower award of $279 million -WSJ
RE
12:01aIndustry criticizes European Patent Office - examination too superficial
DP
05/25Global markets live: Nvidia, Snowflake, Best Buy, Verizon, Microsoft...
MS
Tipster on Ericsson won SEC's largest ever whistleblower award of $279 million -WSJ

05/26/2023 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm

(Reuters) - The record $279 million whistleblower award issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month stemmed from a bribery case against Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The award from the regulator's cash-for-tip program was related to the $1.1 billion settlement the company reached with U.S. authorities in 2019 over allegations that it conspired to make illegal payments to win business in five countries, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both the SEC and Ericsson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The regulator did not name the enforcement action underlying the award and did not identify the tipster in keeping with whistleblower protection rules.

Ericsson in 2019 agreed to pay more than $1 billion to resolve probes into corruption, including the bribing of government officials in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti.

(Reporting by Sheena K Thomas in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 279 B 25 745 M 25 745 M
Net income 2023 11 606 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net cash 2023 24 533 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 4,93%
Capitalization 188 B 17 383 M 17 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 104 931
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ERICSSON
Duration : Period :
ERICSSON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,83 SEK
Average target price 67,86 SEK
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Jan Carlson Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Moti Gyamlani Senior VP & Head-Group Function Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON-8.33%17 383
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.92%200 818
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.28.72%48 154
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.43%47 296
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.77.56%45 754
NOKIA OYJ-13.74%22 292
