Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced the launch of intelligent SIP capabilities for SIP Trunking customers. With just a few clicks, developers and enterprises can easily deploy elastic SIP trunks globally, and access rich, AI-powered voice engagement solutions via pre-built code and low-code/no-code applications.

92% of consumers today use at least one voice channel when connecting with their favourite brands*. This includes traditional voice channels such as mobile phone calls and phone calls via messaging apps, as well as emerging channels such as automated voice assistants and voice calls within apps or webpages. This presents an opportunity for businesses to harness the power of AI to enhance the voice experience through better, more personalised and deeper customer engagement.

Vonage’s newly launched, AI-infused intelligent SIP functionalities are built right into the dashboard experience, giving users direct and frictionless access to:

Easy deployment of elastic SIP trunks without the need for expert or onsite developer expertise. Vonage’s modern SIP dashboard UI features simple, intuitive setup with wide geographical coverage, advanced number management and advanced, built-in security features, including digest authentication, access control list (ACL), and signaling and media encryption.



Vonage AI Studio , a low-code/no-code conversational AI platform to create Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Generative AI-powered virtual agents for smart self service, voice alerts and more, helping businesses to prioritise and reduce live agent call volumes. AI Studio offers a set of software solutions that gives agents new ways to interact with their customers through automated voice and text, and for developers, a new way to design a voice or messaging interface to support a multitude of customer engagement needs.



, a low-code/no-code conversational AI platform to create Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Generative AI-powered virtual agents for smart self service, voice alerts and more, helping businesses to prioritise and reduce live agent call volumes. AI Studio offers a set of software solutions that gives agents new ways to interact with their customers through automated voice and text, and for developers, a new way to design a voice or messaging interface to support a multitude of customer engagement needs. Vonage Code Hub, a storehouse of prebuilt solutions for common communication workflows, such as voice and messaging notifications, speech-enabled IVRs, and digital media stream connections to third party AI platforms. The SIP dashboard provides easy access to Code Hub’s pre-built, intelligent SIP applications which supports call recording, transcription and sentiment analysis to extend voice connectivity to essential AI-powered customer support augmentation. With Vonage hosted API applications, businesses can also reduce development time and infrastructure costs.



Vonage Voice API to create a wide range of AI-powered, programmable voice interactions via traditional coding, leveraging automatic speech recognition in over 120 languages, premium text-to-speech , and Websockets digital media streams for third party virtual agents. The Voice API helps developers create a seamless extension of a business’ brand, from how customers connect with a business, to how they can engage through voice in more personalised, immediate ways.

"Communications Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) has made significant progress since its inception. Initially offering developers simple SMS and voice APIs, CPaaS has rapidly expanded into new communication channels and related applications,” said Tim Banting, Practice Leader, Digital Workplace for Omdia. “Omdia recognises Vonage as a market-leading vendor in Omdia's CPaaS Platform Providers Universe 2023-24 for its continuous innovation and comprehensive solutions that help businesses enhance customer experiences. One such example is Vonage’s intelligent SIP offering, which allows businesses to customise and optimise voice and messaging with AI capabilities for a more personalised customer engagement without requiring developer expertise.”

