ERICSSON AB

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/09 11:25:00 am
107.075 SEK   +2.12%
01:02pCourt grants stay on exclusion of Huawei from Swedish 5G networks
RE
05:16aERICSSON : and Telstra collaborate on edge cloud for enterprises
PU
11/06Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden
RE
Court grants stay on exclusion of Huawei from Swedish 5G networks

11/09/2020 | 01:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against Swedish telecoms regulator PTS' decision last month to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G networks.

Huawei last week appealed against the decision saying it wanted a court to check if the decision had been taken according to the law.

Certain parts of PTS' decision prior to the upcoming 5G auction will not apply until further notice, the Stockholm administrative court said in a decision which would allow Huawei's involvement in Sweden's impending 5G spectrum auction.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Financials
Sales 2020 232 B 26 914 M 26 914 M
Net income 2020 15 396 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net cash 2020 19 995 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 351 B 40 658 M 40 779 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 99 826
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,65 SEK
Last Close Price 104,85 SEK
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB28.56%40 658
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.75%158 415
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.18%42 076
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.07%27 883
ZTE CORPORATION7.57%22 925
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.29.30%19 899
