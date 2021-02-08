Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : Ford engine production to benefit from Ericsson connectivity in pilot EU initiative

02/08/2021 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ford engine production to benefit from Ericsson connectivity in pilot EU initiative

Ford Motor Company's engine plant in Valencia, Spain, is to benefit from Ericsson 5G connectivity in a new European Commission and European ICT industry-backed initiative to drive Industry 4.0 momentum. Major international partners are also involved in the initiative.

Ford Engline Plant, Valencia, Spain. Pic courtesy of Ford Motor Company.

Autonomous automated guided vehicles (AGV) fleet management, smart AGV operations based on human gesture recognition and virtual reality (VR) applications are the main next-generation capabilities to be tested at the facility.

Edge computing, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence are among the technologies that Ericsson connectivity will enable for the pilot. The aim is to optimize logistics processes and distribution chains within the factory warehouses to improve efficiency, including production line efficiency.

Called 5G-INDUCE, the pilot initiative is part of Horizon 2020 5G Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership (5G-PPP) - a joint initiative between the European Commission and the European ICT industry focused on delivering innovative 5G solutions for next-generation communication infrastructures. The 5G-INDUCE initiative is specifically related to the Industry 4.0 vertical sector.

The other 5G-INDUCE partners are ASTI Mobile Robotics, Fivecomm, YBVR, INTEL, Gestoos, University of Burgos and Universitat Politecnica de Valencia.

Ericsson's Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core solutions for 5G Standalone New Radio (NR) standalone willshall be provided through a dedicated 5G Standalone network deployed at the plant, which employs about 900 people.

Ericsson's dedicated 5G Standalone network will enable innovation and experimentation from the other partners. The offering will utilize and build on 5G assets connected to the 5TONIC co-creation laboratory - the open research and innovation lab for 5G technologies founded by Telefónica and IMDEA Networks. Intel, also a 5TONIC member, will contribute to the project with its edge computing technologies and innovation ecosystem.

Alejandro del Portillo, Manufacturing Engineering and New Technologies Department, Ford's Valencia Engine Plant, says: 'New technologies can vastly improve production line efficiency, therefore increasing innovation capacity. This is essential given today's competitive environment, and 5G is an instrumental tool to help us achieve this objective.'

Manuel Lorenzo, Head of Technology and Innovation, Ericsson Spain, says: 'The potential of 5G technology is being unlocked as digitalization of industries is advancing and as more and more complementary players partner to shape new innovation ecosystems.'

He adds: 'The 5G-INDUCE project is a great example of this momentum - gathering world-class innovation in Industry 4.0, robotics, 5G, edge computing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, and counting on the support of the EU 5G-PPP program. Ericsson is glad to contribute with our technology and expertise in 5G solutions to the success of this initiative.'

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

Ford of Europe is responsible for producing, selling and servicing Ford brand vehicles in 50 individual markets and employs approximately 45,000 employees at its wholly-owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 59,000 people when unconsolidated businesses are included. In addition to Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Europe operations include Ford Customer Service Division and 19 manufacturing facilities (12 wholly-owned facilities and seven unconsolidated joint venture facilities). The first Ford cars were shipped to Europe in 1903 - the same year Ford Motor Company was founded. European production started in 1911. www.ford.es

ASTI Mobile Robotics is involved in the engineering and development of made-to-measure solutions for logistics. ASTI activity goes from the project analysis in material handling and internal logistics to the development, manufacture and starting up of the designed solutions, as well as all the maintenance along the installation life. www.astimobilerobotics.com

FIVECOMM is a Spanish SME based in Valencia, founded in 2019 by 5G experts. The company is oriented to the development and implementation of 5G solutions for Industry 4.0 and other verticals. www.fivecomm.eu

YBVR. Based in Silicon Valley and Madrid, YBVR is a technology start-up building the next generation VR video distribution platform. www.ybvr.com

Gestoos is a leading provider of activity recognition and spatial interaction software with offices in San Francisco and Barcelona. The company's core product is a computer vision-based artificial intelligence solution that enables camera (sensor) equipped devices detect, understand and respond to human gestures, movements and activities www.gestoos.com

Universidad de Burgos (UBU) is a mSpanish university located in Burgos, Castilla y León, Spain. UBU ranks sixth among the 84 Spanish universities for its research and innovation performance indicators. 5G-INDUCE activities will be developed by its Joint Research Unit ASTI-UBU on Technologies Applied to Autonomous Vehicles, Mobile Robotics and AGVs. www.ubu.es

Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) is a university dedicated to research and teaching. The Institute of Telecommunications and Multimedia Applications (iTEAM) is a highly valued research centre formed by eight research groups, including the Mobile Communications Group (MCG), gathering more than 150 researchers. www.iteam.upv.es

RELATED CONTENT

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERICSSON AB
02:39aERICSSON : Ford engine production to benefit from Ericsson connectivity in pilot..
PU
02/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Wireless Communications ..
AQ
02/07ERICSSON : Telefônica Brazil Vivo selects Ericsson Charging
PU
02/07TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Sma..
AQ
02/05ERICSSON : Far EasTone and Ericsson dedicated network to accelerate MediaTek's 5..
PU
02/04Ericsson Delays $598 Million Bond Offering
MT
02/04NOKIA OYJ : British Committee Warns On UK's Reliance On Only Nokia, Ericsson As ..
MT
02/03Nokia warns of "challenging" year as it plays catch-up
RE
02/03Nokia warns of "challenging" year as it plays catch-up
RE
02/03ERICSSON : Umniah Jordan chooses Ericsson for network transformation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 B 27 357 M 27 357 M
Net income 2020 15 338 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
Net cash 2020 20 776 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 374 B 44 540 M 44 501 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 100 824
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 123,84 SEK
Last Close Price 111,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Board Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB13.99%44 540
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.44%203 163
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.51%40 590
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.07%30 868
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.79%24 356
NOKIA OYJ13.60%24 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ