Ericsson : Saudi Telecom Company (stc) opts for Ericsson Operations Engine Managed Services

Ericsson will deploy its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software suite and machine learning tools and capabilities to provide an automated end-to-end managed operations service. The Ericsson Operation Engine will support activities in Network Operation, IT Operations and Field Support and Maintenance for stc's networks, covering technology domains from the core to access, including 5G.

The suite will further empower stc to maintain its network quality at the highest level and deliver the best user experiences via transition towards a data-driven and proactive identification of network and performance issues.

The agreement will enable stc to succeed in its operational efficiency anc digitization objectives in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Bader Abdullah Allhieb, Operations Vice President, stc, says: 'We are committed to providing a futuristic network that enables world-class experience for our customers in Saudi Arabia and this agreement shows our commitment in this direction. We are confident that this partnership with Ericsson will strengthen stc's operational capabilities to improve our people's quality of life and contributing to the economic and social development of Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030.'

Mathias Johansson, Vice President and Head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: 'Today's network managed services agreement demonstrates stc's continued confidence in our end-to-end solutions and IT operations. Through Ericsson Operations Engine, we will be able to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience. We will continue to work closely with stc to ensure consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G.'

