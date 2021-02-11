Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : Saudi Telecom Company (stc) opts for Ericsson Operations Engine Managed Services

02/11/2021 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi Telecom Company (stc) opts for Ericsson Operations Engine Managed Services

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as its managed services provider in Saudi Arabia. As part of the agreement, Ericsson will deploy Ericsson Operations Engine to strengthen stc's network operations with the latest technology solutions to transform operations to a predictive and proactive automated operation.

Press release
Feb 11, 2021 06:30 (GMT +00:00)

Ericsson will deploy its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software suite and machine learning tools and capabilities to provide an automated end-to-end managed operations service. The Ericsson Operation Engine will support activities in Network Operation, IT Operations and Field Support and Maintenance for stc's networks, covering technology domains from the core to access, including 5G.

The suite will further empower stc to maintain its network quality at the highest level and deliver the best user experiences via transition towards a data-driven and proactive identification of network and performance issues.

The agreement will enable stc to succeed in its operational efficiency anc digitization objectives in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Bader Abdullah Allhieb, Operations Vice President, stc, says: 'We are committed to providing a futuristic network that enables world-class experience for our customers in Saudi Arabia and this agreement shows our commitment in this direction. We are confident that this partnership with Ericsson will strengthen stc's operational capabilities to improve our people's quality of life and contributing to the economic and social development of Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030.'

Mathias Johansson, Vice President and Head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: 'Today's network managed services agreement demonstrates stc's continued confidence in our end-to-end solutions and IT operations. Through Ericsson Operations Engine, we will be able to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience. We will continue to work closely with stc to ensure consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G.'

Related link:
Learn more about Ericsson Operations Engine and our Ericsson Managed Services offering

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

RELATED CONTENT

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERICSSON AB
02/10ERICSSON : Saudi Telecom Company (stc) opts for Ericsson Operations Engine Manag..
PU
02/09TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Partner for 5G Camp..
MT
02/09ERICSSON : and T-Systems partner to offer campus network solutions worldwide
PU
02/09TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Telefonica Brazil Vivo selects Ericsson Chargi..
AQ
02/08ERICSSON : and MTS to deploy LTE/5G-ready network for steel and mining company E..
PU
02/08ERICSSON : Ford engine production to benefit from Ericsson connectivity in pilot..
PU
02/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Wireless Communications ..
AQ
02/07ERICSSON : Telefônica Brazil Vivo selects Ericsson Charging
PU
02/07TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Sma..
AQ
02/05ERICSSON : Far EasTone and Ericsson dedicated network to accelerate MediaTek's 5..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 B 27 621 M 27 621 M
Net income 2020 15 338 M 1 844 M 1 844 M
Net cash 2020 20 776 M 2 498 M 2 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 380 B 45 697 M 45 645 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 100 824
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 123,84 SEK
Last Close Price 113,05 SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Board Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB15.78%45 697
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.56%204 937
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%42 054
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.68%31 043
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.12%24 211
NOKIA OYJ11.04%23 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ