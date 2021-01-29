Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : Sweden's Ericsson fourth-quarter core profit growth beats forecast on 5G boost

01/29/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of an exterior of the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of market estimates on the back of strong sales of 5G equipment while the company continued to benefit from the ban of China's Huawei in several countries.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11 billion Swedish crowns ($1.32 billion) from 6.5 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 8.58 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Sales at its Networks unit rose 20% with gross margin climbing to 43.5% from 41.1%.

"This reflects continued high activity levels in North America and North East Asia, and also in Europe where we further increased the market share," Chief Executive Börje Ekholm said in a statement.

The upbeat results capped an eventful year that saw increased deployment of telecom networks as operators added capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic and several countries, including Sweden, followed the United States in banning its rival Huawei from 5G networks.

The Swedish firm, which unlike Nordic rival Nokia got 5G radio equipment contracts from China's three largest telecom operators, has been vocal about the exclusion of the Chinese company from Sweden.

The Swedish telecom regulator's decision to exclude Chinese vendors from 5G networks may create exposure for our operations in China, Ekholm said.

Total revenue rose 5% to 69.6 billion crowns, beating estimates of 68.35 billion crowns.

Gross margin surged 40.6% in the quarter from 36.8% in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -2.19% 98.2 Delayed Quote.0.57%
NOKIA OYJ -13.25% 3.817 Delayed Quote.21.14%
All news about ERICSSON AB
01:28aERICSSON : FY20 Net Income Jumps On Higher Sales
MT
01:28aPRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutare..
DJ
01:21aERICSSON : Sweden's Ericsson fourth-quarter core profit growth beats forecast on..
RE
01:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports fourth quarter and full-year ..
AQ
01/28European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
01/27ERICSSON : India and the Smile Foundation partner to speed up COVID-19 testing
PU
01/27Swisscom, Ericsson JV Enables 5G Carrier Aggregation, Voice Over New Radio
MT
01/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson recognized for COVID-19 response lead..
AQ
01/26TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson named one of the world's most sustain..
AQ
01/26ERICSSON : launches 5G RAN Slicing to spur 5G business growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 B 27 477 M 27 477 M
Net income 2020 15 338 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
Net cash 2020 17 936 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 330 B 39 627 M 39 454 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 99 826
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 115,80 SEK
Last Close Price 98,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB0.57%39 627
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.12%193 106
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.80%45 549
NOKIA OYJ39.64%29 959
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.87%29 080
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.20%23 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ