Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : and MTS to deploy LTE/5G-ready network for steel and mining company EVRAZ

02/09/2021 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ericsson and MTS to deploy LTE/5G-ready network for steel and mining company EVRAZ

Ericsson and Russian telecom provider MTS have teamed up to deliver EVRAZ's Sheregeshskaya mine a dedicated private network.

As part of the contract supporting EVRAZ's digital transformation program at the Sheregeshskaya mine in south-central Russia, Ericsson and Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MTS) will deploy a commercial LTE/5G-ready private network built on the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution.

The Sheregeshskaya mine is a pilot area for the digital transformation begun by EVRAZ in 2020, where modern digital technologies are being introduced to increase industrial safety, boost equipment efficiency, and improve production. Set to be integrated with the mine's existing communication network and IT infrastructure, the wireless dedicated network provided by Ericsson and MTS will be the first stage in the transformation program.

The solution - which will include a system for voice radio communications, video broadcasting, emergency notifications, dispatching, positioning, and autonomous control of mining equipment - will feature carrier-grade Ericsson Enterprise Core and Ericsson Radio System Micro nodes, providing the level of connectivity needed to enable smart capabilities for the next generation of mining.

The network will lay the foundation for a seamless upgrade to 5G in the future without requiring significant changes in its architecture. This will ensure fast migration to 5G without interruption.

Related

Ericsson Dedicated Networks

Ericsson Dedicated Networks Portfolio

RELATED CONTENT

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERICSSON AB
02/08ERICSSON : and MTS to deploy LTE/5G-ready network for steel and mining company E..
PU
02/08ERICSSON : Ford engine production to benefit from Ericsson connectivity in pilot..
PU
02/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Wireless Communications ..
AQ
02/07ERICSSON : Telefônica Brazil Vivo selects Ericsson Charging
PU
02/07TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Files New 337 Complaint Regarding Sma..
AQ
02/05ERICSSON : Far EasTone and Ericsson dedicated network to accelerate MediaTek's 5..
PU
02/04Ericsson Delays $598 Million Bond Offering
MT
02/04NOKIA OYJ : British Committee Warns On UK's Reliance On Only Nokia, Ericsson As ..
MT
02/03Nokia warns of "challenging" year as it plays catch-up
RE
02/03Nokia warns of "challenging" year as it plays catch-up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 B 27 459 M 27 459 M
Net income 2020 15 338 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net cash 2020 20 776 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 374 B 44 602 M 44 746 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 100 824
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 123,84 SEK
Last Close Price 111,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Board Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.36%206 797
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.21%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
NOKIA OYJ12.42%23 950