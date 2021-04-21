Ericsson core profit beats forecast, patent fight casts shadow

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson
on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market
estimates as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of
royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics
.
The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to
5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion a
year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns,
according to Refinitiv estimates.
Total revenue for the telecom equipment maker, a rival of
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Finland's Nokia
, stood at 49.8 billion, unchanged from last year.
The company's revenue took a hit in the quarter due to the
fight with Samsung Electronics over royalty payments and patent
licenses.
"Networks sales grew organically by 15%, despite a decline
in IPR licensing revenues," CEO Borje Ekholm said in a
statement. "This growth is reflecting continued high activity
levels in all market areas, except in the Middle East and
Africa."
Intellectual Property rights (IPR) or patent licensing
revenue fell to 0.8 billion crowns in the quarter from 2.5
billion a year earlier.
Ericsson had earlier warned https://www.reuters.com/article/instant-article/idINKBN28L0MX
that delayed royalty payments and potential legal costs could
reduce its operating income by 1-1.5 billion crowns ($118-$177
million) per quarter, beginning in the first quarter.
KPN NV, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, and an
Ericsson customer has also filed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kpn-ericsson-patent-idUSKBN2BO4MN
a patent-infringement complaint against the company.
Patent disputes are common technology companies and can go
on for years but any halt in payments could be recouped once the
dispute is resolved.
Nordic rival Nokia, however, has settled https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nokia-patent-lenovo-idUSKBN2BU0F7
patent disputes with Samsung and PC maker Lenovo Group in the
past two months.
($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Helena Soderpalm in
Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)