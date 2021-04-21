Ericsson : Q1 core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson
on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market
estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of
royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics
.
The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to
5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion a
year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns,
according to Refinitiv estimates.
($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns)
