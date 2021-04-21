Ericsson : Q1 core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics .

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates. ($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)