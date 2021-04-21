Log in
    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/20 11:29:56 am
115.88 SEK   -0.67%
01:18aEricsson core profit beats forecast, patent fight casts shadow
RE
01:04aERICSSON  : Q1 core profit beats forecast
RE
01:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON  : Ericsson reports first quarter results 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : Q1 core profit beats forecast

04/21/2021 | 01:04am EDT
STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics .

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates. ($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB -0.67% 115.88 Delayed Quote.19.48%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.72% 83900 End-of-day quote.3.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 243 B 28 756 M 28 756 M
Net income 2021 18 229 M 2 161 M 2 161 M
Net cash 2021 28 102 M 3 331 M 3 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 386 B 45 761 M 45 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 100 824
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 127,37 SEK
Last Close Price 115,88 SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Dedullen Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB19.48%45 761
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.73%223 121
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.04%44 907
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.8.94%31 781
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.6.53%24 030
NOKIA OYJ11.66%23 875
