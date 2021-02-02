Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ericsson : report predicts dematerialization is the path to profitability and sustainability

02/02/2021 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ericsson report predicts dematerialization is the path to profitability and sustainability

Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab reports that dematerialized enterprises expect to leverage cloud and mobile technology to become more productive and sustainable by 2030.

As the first report in its Future of Enterprises series, Ericsson IndustryLab asked white-collar workers and ICT decision makers online about the future of their enterprises. The report is based on 5,000 responses from 11 markets, representing about 175 million employees globally. The report concludes that dematerialization will be key to greater profitability and sustainability in the future. In practice, this can mean moving data and applications to the cloud or switching from physical producing to digital products and services.

Today, almost 7 in 10 of the surveyed enterprises have reached halfway or beyond in their dematerialization journey. Instead of office-based, 6 in 10 businesses expect to move to extended reality (XR), more specifically, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices, cloud and mobile technology.

With this shift, cellular connectivity will be a key enabler for the transition to remote working and increased profitability. Besides the savings on office maintenance, enterprises can easily set up new branches, contract personnel overseas, or run a worldwide cloud-based e-commerce business with cloud solutions.

Less commuting and decrease in CO2 emissions is also a likely result of the shift towards remote working, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But most enterprises strive to do more than this to increase their sustainability. One approach to reduce the environmental impact, including CO2 emissions, is to decrease material usage through dematerialization.

ICT solutions have the potential to lessen the need for material by substituting physical products with services and digital products. To achieve a net-zero carbon operation, more than half of the surveyed enterprises already use renewable energy for most of their energy needs. Additionally, 8 in 10 decision makers expect to make significant energy saving through the move toward cloud solutions.

Anders Erlandsson, Head of IndustryLab, Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab, says: 'Digitalization represents an enormous opportunity to increase enterprise productivity and sustainability. Indeed, digital technology is a key enabler for tackling big challenges such as CO2 emissions and material usage.'

The surveyed ICT decision makers also agree that ICT solutions such as 5G, XR and cloud implementations will be key in their continued journey towards greater sustainability and higher profitability. '

Read the full report here.

RELATED LINKS:

The Future of Enterprises report

Dematerialized Office

Adopting AI in organizations

True or False about ICT's carbon emissions

RELATED CONTENT

Disclaimer

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ERICSSON AB
05:42aERICSSON : report predicts dematerialization is the path to profitability and su..
PU
02/01ZTE : Sweden's Ericsson Says China Drives Growth in 2020; Warns of Adverse Impac..
MT
02/01ERICSSON B : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
02/01TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports fourth quarter and full-year ..
AQ
02/01ERICSSON B : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/31GameStop and AMC's Stocks Are on a Tear, but Their Businesses Aren't -- Updat..
DJ
01/31GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry Face Challenges Despite Stock Frenzy
DJ
01/29European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
01/29SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Drift Lower in Premarket Friday
MT
01/29Ericsson Earnings Boosted by Increasing 5G Momentum -- Earnings Review
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 B 27 298 M 27 298 M
Net income 2020 15 338 M 1 822 M 1 822 M
Net cash 2020 20 776 M 2 468 M 2 468 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 360 B 42 761 M 42 774 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 100 824
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Duration : Period :
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 122,10 SEK
Last Close Price 107,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB9.79%42 761
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.38%191 838
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%42 707
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.67%29 599
NOKIA OYJ25.34%26 859
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.82%23 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ