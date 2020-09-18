Ericsson : to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in $1.1 bln deal

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ericsson has
agreed to buy U.S.-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint
in a $1.1 billion deal, the Swedish telecoms gear maker said on
Friday.
The deal, Ericsson's largest in more than a decade, would
give it access to tools that can connect devices using Internet
of Things over a 4G or a 5G network.
The transaction, expected to close before the end of this
year, will hurt Ericsson's operating margins by about 1% in 2021
and 2022, and contribute to operating cash flow starting in
2022.
Ericsson said its 2022 group financial targets remained
unchanged.
Cradlepoint, which will become a subsidiary of Ericsson,
was founded in 2006, has more than 650 employees, and provides
subscription-based wireless networking software and hardware to
businesses.
It had sales of 1.2 billion crowns ($137 million) in 2019,
with a gross margin of 61%.
