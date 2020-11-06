MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ericsson AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Huawei has appealed against Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecoms equipment maker from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

"What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case," a PTS spokesman said.

Sweden last month banned https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-huawei/sweden-bans-huawei-zte-gear-for-use-by-firms-taking-part-in-5g-spectrum-auction-idUKKBN2750VZ Huawei [HWT.UL] and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

"We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers nor for Sweden in general," Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's Executive Vice President, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters.

"We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law."

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

PTS has given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until Jan. 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

The auctions are expected to start next week, and to benefit Huawei's Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter)

By Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ERICSSON AB
04:24aHuawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden
RE
11/04BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices and High Debt, to Sell London Headquarters
DJ
11/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Follow On Petition Denied For Implicit "Signif..
AQ
11/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Lithuania added to Telia and Ericsson Nordics ..
AQ
11/04TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : ABB and Ericsson partner to realize Thailand's..
AQ
11/03ERICSSON : Lithuania added to Telia and Ericsson Nordics and Baltics 5G Alliance
PU
11/03TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets D..
AQ
11/03TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson completes acquisition of Cradlepoint
AQ
11/03ABB : Ericsson Subsidiaries to Partner in Thailand on Digital Transformation
DJ
11/02ERICSSON : completes acquisition of Cradlepoint
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 B 26 603 M 26 603 M
Net income 2020 15 342 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net cash 2020 19 662 M 2 257 M 2 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 352 B 40 399 M 40 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 99 826
Free-Float 89,0%
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,34 SEK
Last Close Price 105,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB26.35%40 399
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.37%154 363
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.41%40 214
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.18%27 180
ZTE CORPORATION-1.67%20 023
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.26.35%19 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group