ERICSSON AB    ERIC B   SE0000108656

ERICSSON AB

(ERIC B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

10/09/2020 | 05:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin

STOCKHOLM/PARIS (Reuters) - Orange and Proximus have picked Nokia to help build 5G networks in Belgium as they drop Huawei amid U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese firm from supplying key telecoms equipment.

The moves are among the first by commercial operators in Europe to drop Huawei from next-generation networks and come after months of diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

The Belgian capital Brussels is home to the European Union's executive body and parliament, making it a matter of particular concern for U.S. intelligence agencies.

"Belgium has been 100% reliant on Chinese vendors for its radio networks - and people working at NATO and the EU were making mobile phone calls on these networks," said John Strand, an independent Danish telecoms consultant.

"The operators are sending a signal that it's important to have access to safe networks."

Huawei [HWT.UL], the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, strongly denies the U.S. allegations and has been highly critical of calls to ban it from 5G contracts.

However, the company said on Friday it accepted the decisions by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which confirm a Reuters report.

"This is the outcome of a tender organised by operators and the result of the free market," a Huawei spokesman said.

"We embrace fair competition, the more diversified a supply chain the more competitive it becomes," he said, adding Huawei had been supplying equipment in Belgium for more than a decade and its commitment remained unchanged.

The deals to supply radio gear to Orange Belgium and Proximus are a boost for Nokia, which struggled to make headway in the 5G market earlier this year even as Huawei was under pressure.

"I have tried to become RAN (radio access network) supplier to Orange Belgium since 2003 when the company was still Mobistar. Here we are, finally," tweeted Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia Mobile Networks.

The companies did not disclose a value for the contracts.

Nokia shares were up nearly 3% in early trading.

Orange Belgium and Proximus said Ericsson would supply the core of their 5G networks, a smaller slice of business.

EU members have been stepping up scrutiny of so-called high-risk vendors. This subjects Huawei's governance and technology to critical examination and is likely to lead other European operators to strip it from their networks, analysts say.

Nokia and Ericsson have been the main beneficiaries of the challenges facing Huawei. From Bell Canada and Telus Corp in Canada to BT in Britain, the Nordic companies have been grabbing market share from the Chinese firm.

Separately, Nokia said it had won a contract to provide data management software to Telefonica UK, replacing an unidentified existing vendor.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Douglas Busvine in Berlin, additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Supantha Mukherjee and Mathieu Rosemain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 1.36% 107.9874 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
ERICSSON AB 0.46% 96.12 Delayed Quote.17.34%
NOKIA OYJ 2.98% 3.4215 Delayed Quote.0.83%
ORANGE 1.11% 9.274 Real-time Quote.-30.09%
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. 2.10% 14.6 Delayed Quote.-30.92%
PROXIMUS SA 1.36% 16.805 Delayed Quote.-35.03%
TELEFONICA S.A. 0.25% 3.239 Delayed Quote.-48.06%
TELUS CORPORATION 1.21% 24.26 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 233 B 26 275 M 26 275 M
Net income 2020 14 236 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net cash 2020 19 103 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 320 B 36 105 M 36 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 99 800
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart ERICSSON AB
Ericsson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ERICSSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 107,72 SEK
Last Close Price 95,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Börje Ekholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronnie Leten Chairman
Carl Mellander CFO, Senior VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Erik Ekudden Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Torbjörn Nyman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERICSSON AB17.34%36 105
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.04%166 797
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.62%39 771
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.01%27 219
NOKIA OYJ-0.03%21 824
ZTE CORPORATION-6.47%20 674
