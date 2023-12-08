PRESS INFO

December 8, 2023

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45

10000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)

LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Contract signed for the design and construction of the NGN aggregation network - Eastern Croatia

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., on behalf of the economic consortium in which it participates with companies Ericsson Nikola Tesla Servisi d.o.o. and Supra Net d.o.o., has signed a contract for the design and construction of the NGN aggregation network - Eastern Croatia with the company Odašiljači i veze d.o.o. in the amount of EUR 52,019,105.00 excluding VAT.

The design and construction of the NGN aggregation network - Eastern Croatia is part of the construction of the national broadband aggregation infrastructure of the next generation (Next Generation Network - NGN). The project consists of 6 transition nodes (Bjelovar, Kutina, Virovitica, Slavonski Brod, Vinkovci and Osijek), each of which is a separate functional unit covering a certain area, and will enable smaller towns and rural areas to access high-speed internet.

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla

Ericsson Nikola Tesla is an associated company of the Ericsson Group which leads and supports modern communications. The company's activities include research and development, design of the total communications solution, marketing and sales, services in the multi-service and mobile networks area including the mobile Internet and complex system integration in all business areas. The company provides innovative ICT solutions that constantly improve people's life and create new value. Shares of Ericsson Nikola Tesla are traded in the Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange under the stock exchange symbol ERNT-R-A.