Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERNT   HRERNTRA0000

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
226.11 EUR   +0.27%
09:38aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : Changes in the Supervisory Board
PU
09:08aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : contracted works worth EUR 2.4 million
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : signs contract to modernize Kosovo Telecom network
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Changes in the Supervisory Board

01/02/2023 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ericsson Nikola Tesla joint-stock company with the registered office in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: the Company), in line with the Capital Market Act and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, hereby notifies the stakeholders of the following changes in the Company's Supervisory Board:

  • The mandate of the employees' representative in the Company's Supervisory Board, Mr. Vladimir Filipović, expired on November 29, 2022, and the Company's employees elected Mr. Petar Šimundža, PIN: 08250498117, with residence in Split, Vrboran 19, as the new employees' representative in the Company's Supervisory Board;
  • On December 30, 2022, Ms. Petra Vranješ, with residence in Sweden, Danderyd, Vasseurs Väg 10, PIN: 76119489083 resigned as the member of the Company's Supervisory Board due to personal reasons, with effect as of January 01, 2023.

The Company hereby also informs that the Company's Supervisory Board will continue to act with 4 (four) members until the new member of the Supervisory Board will be appointed at the next Regular General Meeting in June 2023.

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 14:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.
09:38aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : Changes in the Supervisory Board
PU
09:08aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : contracted works worth EUR 2.4 million
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : signs contract to modernize Kosovo Telecom network
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Continuation of cooperation between HT Mostar and Ericsson Nik..
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
2022Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 097 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 114 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net cash 2022 415 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 2 255 M 320 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 471
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 705,00 HRK
Average target price 1 710,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordana Kovacevic President & Chief Executive Officer
Damir Buic Director-Finance, Sourcing & Commercial Management
Franck Pierre Roland Bouetard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darko Huljenic Research Director
Branko Dronjic Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.0.00%320
INWIT S.P.A.0.00%9 658
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED0.00%6 201
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.0.00%4 257
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%4 060
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.0.00%3 528