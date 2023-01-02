Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Changes in the Supervisory Board

Ericsson Nikola Tesla joint-stock company with the registered office in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: the Company), in line with the Capital Market Act and the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, hereby notifies the stakeholders of the following changes in the Company's Supervisory Board:

The mandate of the employees' representative in the Company's Supervisory Board, Mr. Vladimir Filipović, expired on November 29, 2022, and the Company's employees elected Mr. Petar Šimundža, PIN: 08250498117, with residence in Split, Vrboran 19, as the new employees' representative in the Company's Supervisory Board;

On December 30, 2022, Ms. Petra Vranješ, with residence in Sweden, Danderyd, Vasseurs Väg 10, PIN: 76119489083 resigned as the member of the Company's Supervisory Board due to personal reasons, with effect as of January 01, 2023.

The Company hereby also informs that the Company's Supervisory Board will continue to act with 4 (four) members until the new member of the Supervisory Board will be appointed at the next Regular General Meeting in June 2023.

