Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Continuation of cooperation between HT Mostar and Ericsson Nikola Tesla

These new contracts additionally strengthen the cooperation between the companies and are a prerequisite for the implementation of the state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, which will provide an even higher quality of services to this operator's end users.

Vilim Primorac pointed out: " With our long-term reliable partner Ericsson Nikola Tesla, we have contracted the final phase of the 4G/4G+ mobile network implementation project while respecting the highest security standards. Based on these contracts, we will increase coverage and capacity as well as provide our users with higher speeds and a better user experience on the road to 5G. As the leader of digitalization in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we continue to keep pace with the development and investment in an efficient mobile infrastructure with highest performances and quality. In this way, we are creating prerequisites for the further digital transformation of our society and economy."

Gordana Kovačević expressed her satisfaction with the signing of new contracts: "I would like to thank our partner HT Mostar for the trust shown to us by continuing the successful long-term cooperation with regard to the expansion and construction of the mobile network. In close cooperation with our customer's experts, experts from our company will implement the latest Ericsson solutions and continue to provide quality support to our customer. The signing of these contracts is proof of our strong partnership and technological leadership."

