Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERNT   HRERNTRA0000

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
1570.00 HRK   +0.32%
05:19aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : Continuation of cooperation between HT Mostar and Ericsson Nikola Tesla
PU
11/14Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
11/09Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Continuation of cooperation between HT Mostar and Ericsson Nikola Tesla

11/17/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

These new contracts additionally strengthen the cooperation between the companies and are a prerequisite for the implementation of the state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, which will provide an even higher quality of services to this operator's end users.

Vilim Primorac pointed out: " With our long-term reliable partner Ericsson Nikola Tesla, we have contracted the final phase of the 4G/4G+ mobile network implementation project while respecting the highest security standards. Based on these contracts, we will increase coverage and capacity as well as provide our users with higher speeds and a better user experience on the road to 5G. As the leader of digitalization in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we continue to keep pace with the development and investment in an efficient mobile infrastructure with highest performances and quality. In this way, we are creating prerequisites for the further digital transformation of our society and economy."

Gordana Kovačević expressed her satisfaction with the signing of new contracts: "I would like to thank our partner HT Mostar for the trust shown to us by continuing the successful long-term cooperation with regard to the expansion and construction of the mobile network. In close cooperation with our customer's experts, experts from our company will implement the latest Ericsson solutions and continue to provide quality support to our customer. The signing of these contracts is proof of our strong partnership and technological leadership."

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla

Disclaimer

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 10:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.
05:19aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : Continuation of cooperation between HT Mostar and Ericsson Nik..
PU
11/14Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
11/09Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
10/27Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Solid results despite challenging circumstances
PU
10/27Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/27Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/27Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification on acquisition of shares
PU
10/27Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
10/24Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : and Crnogorski Telekom continue their cooperation
PU
10/21Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 161 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 137 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net cash 2022 424 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 2 076 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 471
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 570,00 HRK
Average target price 1 703,50 HRK
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordana Kovacevic President & Chief Executive Officer
Damir Buic Director-Finance, Sourcing & Commercial Management
Franck Pierre Roland Bouetard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darko Huljenic Research Director
Branko Dronjic Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.-14.67%286
INWIT S.P.A.-8.84%9 508
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-21.51%6 386
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.04%3 926
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-16.87%3 682
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.2.22%3 664