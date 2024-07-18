

In Croatia, a number of projects were contracted in the field of digital transformation of state administration, public services and security, smart cities, hospital systems, communication systems for business users and maintenance of existing systems. We would particularly like to single out new contracts related to the system for monitoring the European Union's green border and the maintenance of the Joint Information System of Land Registry and Cadastre.

On the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we have contracted the implementation of the latest technological version of the Ericsson IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution with HT Mostar, as well as the introduction of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service and the maintenance of BH Telecom's network. In the Kosovo market, work will be performed related to the optimization and maintenance of the IPKO operator's network and the expansion of Telekom Kosova's capacity.

With these new activities, Ericsson Nikola Tesla continues to contribute to the further development of society and business in the markets where it operates.

Communications Ericsson Nikola Tesla