Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification of disposal of own shares

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. ("the Company") with headquarter in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, hereby notify the disposal of 30 own shares, which makes 0.002% of share capital.

After above disposal the Company owns 10,011 treasury shares, which represent 0.75% of share capital.

Purpose of disposal is distribution of shares to employees under the Award programs.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.