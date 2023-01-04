Advanced search
    ERNT   HRERNTRA0000

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
239.00 EUR   +5.70%
Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : Changes in the Supervisory Board
PU
Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : contracted works worth EUR 2.4 million
PU
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification of disposal of own shares

01/04/2023
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. ("the Company") with headquarter in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, hereby notify the disposal of 30 own shares, which makes 0.002% of share capital.

After above disposal the Company owns 10,011 treasury shares, which represent 0.75% of share capital.

Purpose of disposal is distribution of shares to employees under the Award programs.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022 2 097 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2022 114 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net cash 2022 415 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 2 376 M 333 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 471
Free-Float 50,5%
Gordana Kovacevic President & Chief Executive Officer
Damir Buic Director-Finance, Sourcing & Commercial Management
Franck Pierre Roland Bouetard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darko Huljenic Research Director
Branko Dronjic Director-Information Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.5.70%333
INWIT S.P.A.1.25%9 651
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-0.39%6 167
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%4 081
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-6.88%3 944
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.6.82%3 749