    ERNT   HRERNTRA0000

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
217.00 EUR   +3.33%
09:45aEricsson Nikola Tesla D D : Notification of disposal of own shares
PU
06/19ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14Ericsson Nikola Tesla D D : joint-stock company holds Annual General Meeting
PU
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification of disposal of own shares

06/21/2023 | 09:45am EDT
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. ("the Company") with headquarter in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, hereby notify the disposal of 5 own shares, which makes 0.00038% of share capital.

After above disposal the Company owns 10,451 treasury shares, which represent 0.78% of share capital.

Purpose of disposal is distribution of shares to employees under the Award programs.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 13:44:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 242 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2022 119 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2022 503 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 2 206 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 571
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Gordana Kovacevic President & Chief Executive Officer
Damir Buic Director-Finance, Sourcing & Commercial Management
Franck Pierre Roland Bouetard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darko Huljenic Research Director
Branko Dronjic Director-Information Technology
