Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification of disposal of own shares

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. ("the Company") with headquarter in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, hereby notify the disposal of 5 own shares, which makes 0.00038% of share capital.
After above disposal the Company owns 10,451 treasury shares, which represent 0.78% of share capital.
Purpose of disposal is distribution of shares to employees under the Award programs.
