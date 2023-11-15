On Nov 10, 2023 and Nov 13, 2023, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. ("the Company") with headquarter in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, has disposed a total of 85 own shares, which makes 0.006% of the Company's share capital. The purpose of disposal is distribution of shares to employees under the Award programs.

After the above disposal, the Company owns 5,956 treasury shares, which represent 0.447% of the Company's

share capital.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.