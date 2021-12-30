Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45
10000 Zagreb
SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)
LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63
HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia
REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, December 30, 2021
Subject: Notification on acquisition of shares
Pursuant to the Article 474, Paragraph 1 of the Capital Market Act, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., with headquarters in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: "the Company"), hereby notifies the following:
investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisition of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).
-
On 28 December 2021, 1,596 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at average price of HRK 1,849.96 per share, representing 0.12% of the Company's share capital.
Following this acquisition Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. holds in total 6,951 own shares, representing 0.52% of the Company's share capital.
The Company acquires its treasury shares with the purpose to award shares to employees under the Award Program and Loyalty Program.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
Adresa - Address
|
Telefon - Telephone
|
IBAN
|
S.W.I.F.T.
|
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
|
+385 1 365 35 35
|
HR7624840081100331673
|
RZBHHR2X
|
HR-10002 ZAGREB
|
|
HR8423600001101235687
|
ZABAHR2X
|
CROATIA
|
Telefaks - Fax
|
HR2223400091110012058
|
PBZGHR2X
|
|
+385 1 302 85 40
|
HR8824020061100414168
|
ESBCHR22
|
www.ericsson.hr
|
|
OIB: 84214771175
|
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
|
|
|
|
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00
INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o.
Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
1
|
Details of the legal entity filing out the template
|
|
|
|
INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. za poslovanje vrijednosnim papirima
|
|
|
|
Registered seat: Zagreb, Masarykova 1
|
|
|
|
OIB: 68481874507
|
|
|
|
|
|
MBS: 080420080
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competent Court: Commercial Court in Zagreb
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., pursuant to Contract on
|
|
|
Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case
|
|
|
|
of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5299001W91BFWSUOVD63
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of the issuer Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code: ERNT
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: HRERNTRA0000
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,850.00
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,850.00
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,850.00
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
1,845.00
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
1,840.00
|
|
1
|
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
Adresa - Address
|
Telefon - Telephone
|
IBAN
|
S.W.I.F.T.
|
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
|
+385 1 365 35 35
|
HR7624840081100331673
|
RZBHHR2X
|
HR-10002 ZAGREB
|
|
HR8423600001101235687
|
ZABAHR2X
|
CROATIA
|
Telefaks - Fax
|
HR2223400091110012058
|
PBZGHR2X
|
|
+385 1 302 85 40
|
HR8824020061100414168
|
ESBCHR22
|
www.ericsson.hr
|
|
OIB: 84214771175
|
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
|
|
|
|
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 1,596
|
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
Price: 1.849.96
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-12-28
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.
|
Adresa - Address
|
Telefon - Telephone
|
IBAN
|
S.W.I.F.T.
|
Krapinska 45, p.p. 93
|
+385 1 365 35 35
|
HR7624840081100331673
|
RZBHHR2X
|
HR-10002 ZAGREB
|
|
HR8423600001101235687
|
ZABAHR2X
|
CROATIA
|
Telefaks - Fax
|
HR2223400091110012058
|
PBZGHR2X
|
|
+385 1 302 85 40
|
HR8824020061100414168
|
ESBCHR22
|
www.ericsson.hr
|
|
OIB: 84214771175
|
PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175
|
|
|
|
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević
MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00
Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00