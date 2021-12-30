Log in
    ERNT   HRERNTRA0000

ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.

(ERNT)
Ericsson Nikola Tesla d d : Notification on acquisition of shares

12/30/2021 | 09:27am EST
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA d.d. Krapinska 45

10000 Zagreb

SECURITY: ERNT (ISIN: HRERNTRA0000)

LEI: 5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

HOME MEMBER STATE: Republic of Croatia

REGULATED MARKET SEGMENT: Regular Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, December 30, 2021

Subject: Notification on acquisition of shares

Pursuant to the Article 474, Paragraph 1 of the Capital Market Act, Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., with headquarters in Zagreb, Krapinska 45, PIN: 84214771175 (hereinafter: "the Company"), hereby notifies the following:

investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisition of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE).

  • On 28 December 2021, 1,596 shares, identification code ERNT-R-A, were acquired at average price of HRK 1,849.96 per share, representing 0.12% of the Company's share capital.

Following this acquisition Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d. holds in total 6,951 own shares, representing 0.52% of the Company's share capital.

The Company acquires its treasury shares with the purpose to award shares to employees under the Award Program and Loyalty Program.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Adresa - Address

Telefon - Telephone

IBAN

S.W.I.F.T.

Krapinska 45, p.p. 93

+385 1 365 35 35

HR7624840081100331673

RZBHHR2X

HR-10002 ZAGREB

HR8423600001101235687

ZABAHR2X

CROATIA

Telefaks - Fax

HR2223400091110012058

PBZGHR2X

+385 1 302 85 40

HR8824020061100414168

ESBCHR22

www.ericsson.hr

OIB: 84214771175

PDV ID/VAT No: HR84214771175

Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora - Supervisory Board Chairman: Franck Pierre Roland Bouétard ° Uprava/Direktor - Management Board/Director : Gordana Kovačević

MBS pri Trgovačkom sudu u Zagrebu - Zagreb Commercial Court Reg. No.: 080002028 ° Temeljni kapital uplaćen u cijelosti (kn) - Fully paid share capital (HRK): 133.165.000,00

Ukupan broj dionica - Total number of shares: 1 331 650 ° Nominalni iznos dionice (kn) - Nominal share value (HRK): 100,00

INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o.

Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

1

Details of the legal entity filing out the template

INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. za poslovanje vrijednosnim papirima

Registered seat: Zagreb, Masarykova 1

OIB: 68481874507

MBS: 080420080

Competent Court: Commercial Court in Zagreb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Acquisition of shares identification code ERNT, in the name and on behalf of Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d., pursuant to Contract on

Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case

of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

b)

LEI

5299001W91BFWSUOVD63

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of the issuer Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Identification code: ERNT

ISIN: HRERNTRA0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1,850.00

1,500

1,850.00

40

1,850.00

45

1,845.00

10

1,840.00

1

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,596

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

Price: 1.849.96

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)

Disclaimer

Ericsson Nikola Tesla dd published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
